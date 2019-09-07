Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $3.05 Million; 1St Source Bank Has Decreased Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $428,409 as Share Price Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20M for 19.28 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

