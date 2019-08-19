Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Valuation Rose; Moors & Cabot Lifted Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Stock Value Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 56,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 114,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 57,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 405,621 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 181,146 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.03M for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).