Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Position as Share Value Declined; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Dt Investment Partners Increased Its Position by $546,960

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14 million, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.02M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 48,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 2.59 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,842 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 213,877 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 331,525 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,410 shares in its portfolio. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Llp holds 4.61% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 333,300 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Todd Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.55% or 232,415 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership has 61,749 shares. Ci Invs reported 24,600 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,805 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,532 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,211 shares stake. Valicenti Advisory has invested 2.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Personal Fincl holds 0.01% or 488 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Lc reported 3.68% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aviance Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,551 shares. 200 were reported by Highlander Cap Lc. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 0.39% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company has 126,864 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc reported 0.48% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Qs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 28,793 shares. 7,326 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Investment Adv. Hikari Pwr reported 35,580 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 48 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited owns 14,543 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 32,285 shares or 0.2% of the stock.