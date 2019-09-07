Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $3.05 Million; As Care Com (CRCM) Valuation Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $2.38 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 575,878 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 63,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler stated it has 381 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 74,035 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Inc has 544,860 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 62,069 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 170 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 92,005 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 17,704 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Advisory Rech Inc has 51,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,157 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 33,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ranger Investment Management LP accumulated 74,915 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares to 196,840 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 403 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 73,198 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 7,791 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.02% or 119,056 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 467,360 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Act Ii Mgmt Lp owns 56,731 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ct reported 4.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 62 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 445,446 shares. Voya Limited Co holds 0.01% or 50,361 shares. Amg National Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 20,782 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 698,800 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Tru Com has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 33 shares. 39,560 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 35,407 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

