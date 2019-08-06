Halcyon Management Partners LP Boosted Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) as Share Value Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose While Marathon Asset Management LP Trimmed by $2.54 Million Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 4.13 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 158,886 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Limited Liability Co has invested 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Mngmt Lp has 0.1% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 450,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,977 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,293 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 117,500 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Limited reported 103,743 shares. Macquarie reported 125,000 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability owns 28,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 491,393 were reported by Jabodon Pt. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,307 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 25,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 500,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 239,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 207,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.82M shares.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.