Halcon Resources Corporation (HK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 53 1.41 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halcon Resources Corporation and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Halcon Resources Corporation and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s potential upside is 73.04% and its consensus price target is $63.42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Helmerich & Payne Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Halcon Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Halcon Resources Corporation.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.