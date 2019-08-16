Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Contrasting side by side

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Camber Energy Inc. 7 1.43 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halcon Resources Corporation and Camber Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Halcon Resources Corporation and Camber Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halcon Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2,719.55% and an $4.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares and 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Camber Energy Inc. has 0.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Halcon Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Camber Energy Inc.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.