Halbert Hargrove Russell Raised Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Market Valuation Rose; Robinson Capital Management Position in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Has Boosted by $1.40 Million

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $549.48. About 102,063 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.54M market cap company. It closed at $11.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 466,828 shares to 225,741 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 106,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,539 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.