Halbert Hargrove Russell Raised 3M Co (MMM) Position By $467,273; Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Retrophin (RTRX) Stake By $6.61 Million

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 170.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc acquired 2,701 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 4,286 shares with $743,000 value, up from 1,585 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 330,281 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock rose 4.05%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 3.88M shares with $78.04M value, down from 4.21M last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $539.08M valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 1.62M shares traded or 129.70% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Among 4 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 117.13% above currents $12.55 stock price. Retrophin had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RTRX in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating.

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) stake by 3.22M shares to 6.09 million valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New stake by 111,851 shares and now owns 2.70M shares. Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) was raised too.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Commercial Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 178,265 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 61,464 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 132,458 shares. 300 are held by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Pictet Asset Management owns 61,796 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 348,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Voya Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 17,850 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 612,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Art Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 27,874 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 3,428 shares. 14,661 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.