Halbert Hargrove Russell Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lifted by $786,640 as Stock Value Declined; As Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) Shares Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased by $2.39 Million Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 113,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 38,958 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares to 570,943 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.02% or 2.53 million shares. 11,345 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Sei Invests Com accumulated 4,968 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Lp has invested 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 715,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.83M shares. Arrow Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 24,536 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 34,799 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Fmr Limited Liability owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 891 shares. Advisory holds 0.31% or 775,525 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 51,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 4.86M shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amica Mutual Company invested in 61,949 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Capital Management accumulated 0% or 199 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 90,862 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.21% stake. Cambridge Tru owns 168,168 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 416,644 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup reported 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc holds 258,217 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Iowa Retail Bank reported 57,813 shares.