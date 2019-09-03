Halbert Hargrove Russell Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped by $786,640 as Market Valuation Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose While Gates Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 449,207 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 3.23M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 881,692 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $40.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.