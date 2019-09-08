Halbert Hargrove Russell Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Palisade Capital Management Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $677,600

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6,670 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, down from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 73,022 shares to 889,329 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 7,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

