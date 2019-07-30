Halbert Hargrove Russell Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Cut by $3.96 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 7.39 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 3.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares to 100,474 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,918 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.