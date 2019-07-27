Halbert Hargrove Russell Maintains Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Addison Capital Company Boosted Position

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance holds 1.36% or 5.36 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 13,677 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 21,481 are owned by Beacon Financial Gru. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 365,911 shares. Btc Capital Inc invested in 33,632 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Co holds 177,430 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,179 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Co stated it has 36,199 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt invested in 1.5% or 9,703 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Llc invested in 3.14% or 317,332 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 100,814 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.