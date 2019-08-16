Halbert Hargrove Russell Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Biglari Capital Has Increased Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 4.28 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 5,407 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 48,901 shares. King Wealth holds 0.74% or 29,286 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus & accumulated 16,463 shares. Madison Holdings Incorporated accumulated 340,028 shares. 6,367 are held by Dock Street Asset. Bancorp holds 140,751 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Coho Ptnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,230 shares. First National Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,349 shares. Blb&B Ltd Com accumulated 159,745 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 6.40M shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 61,973 shares stake. British Columbia Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn LP has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Twin Cap Mngmt holds 1.26% or 316,180 shares.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 25,615 shares. Biglari Capital Corp invested in 0.47% or 121,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 208,305 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 777,705 shares. Arrow Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,948 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 137,736 shares. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 4,702 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Raymond James Associates reported 14,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 287,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 52,800 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich Berg invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).