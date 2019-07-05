Halbert Hargrove Russell Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $786,640; Sprint (S) Stake Maintained by Ota Financial Group Lp

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 15.52 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – Deal would value Sprint at about $6.50-per-share, its closing price on Friday; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: 5G TECHNOLOGY ROLLOUT UNDERWAY IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s ability to financially support Sprint has been constrained because the company is under pressure to trim its own debt that reached $147 billion as of the end of December

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 10,818 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 38,345 shares. State Street Corp reported 17.90M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 36.30 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 423,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.09% or 552,414 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 36,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 115,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 31,056 are held by Cambridge Research Advisors. Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 57,851 shares. Magnetar Llc reported 3.53% stake. British Columbia Management Corp holds 224,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

