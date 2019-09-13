Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Position by $651,000

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 480,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 449,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 7.63M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Management owns 3,246 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 19,541 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 676,428 shares. Florida-based Harvey Management has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The North Dakota-based Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Enterprise Fin Corp has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maple Cap Inc reported 8,147 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 763,360 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Focused Wealth holds 8,717 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 1,384 shares. Edgemoor Investment Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 77,744 shares. Freestone Capital Liability Com has 1,931 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.27% or 2,280 shares. Us National Bank De reported 2.25% stake.

