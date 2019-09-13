Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Lifted Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $875,696; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $560.55 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 123.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 18,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 8,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 4.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $541.75. About 261,854 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2,585 shares to 3,205 shares, valued at $203.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Index Ishares (FXI) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Small Growth Index (JKK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 122,468 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 45,064 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 19,722 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 22,110 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv. Phocas Fin Corporation owns 1,859 shares. 119,203 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company. Strs Ohio accumulated 887,223 shares. Monetary Group Inc Inc holds 0.23% or 11,194 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,803 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,478 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 60,010 shares. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 1.63% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 88,792 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 21,563 shares. Citigroup holds 0.11% or 2.47M shares.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

