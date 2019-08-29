Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $786,640; Weatherstone Capital Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $407,131 as Share Price Rose

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 8,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

