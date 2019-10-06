Halbert Hargrove Russell Continues to Hold Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Capital Investment Counsel Increases Stake in State Str (STT)

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 2.56M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. 500 shares valued at $29,425 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Monday, July 22.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,300 shares to 18,931 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation reported 0.06% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 58,625 were reported by Benin. Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 3.62 million shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 321,022 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 288,460 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited holds 0% or 8,772 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 174,048 shares. Argent Tru Communication holds 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 18,667 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd holds 22,501 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.3% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 12,832 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 802,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William Company Il invested in 0% or 8,620 shares. Sei has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman invested 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company owns 981,530 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 4,078 shares. Murphy Mngmt has invested 1.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma reported 2,880 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colorado-based Shine Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advisors Inc has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pioneer Bancshares N A Or has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,958 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc has 5,678 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group holds 0.02% or 213 shares. 599 were reported by Reilly Advisors Limited Co. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,209 shares.