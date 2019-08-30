Halbert Hargrove Russell Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted by $17.99 Million Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $66.76 lastly. It is down 7.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 2.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “El Paso Electric Customers Set a New Peak Demand for Electricity – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset has 29,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Td Asset Management holds 0% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 5,989 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 20,932 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 30,492 shares. 17,302 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 253,978 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Dupont Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd invested in 353,146 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Parkside State Bank & Tru has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital LP holds 0.09% or 18,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp accumulated 197,552 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Mgmt has 45,673 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt holds 18,561 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,714 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,140 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 31,414 shares. 9,331 were accumulated by Rnc Ltd Co. Webster Bank N A reported 339,893 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Lipe And Dalton invested in 5,520 shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 2.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 70,981 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 441,658 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.