Hain Celestial Group (Put) (HAIN) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Position by $934,500; Liqtech International (De (LIQT) Stock Price Rose While Awm Investment Company Cut by $28.22 Million Its Position

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Liqtech International Inc.(De (LIQT) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 3.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.54 million, down from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc.(De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.22M market cap company. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is down 142.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) (HAIN) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 112,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 156,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 98,542 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47 million for 49.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. LIQT’s profit will be $410,953 for 96.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by LiqTech International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.