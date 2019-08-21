Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Position; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Upped Position

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.04M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.23M shares traded or 100.92% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 10,505 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 6,413 shares stake. Dana Investment Inc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 54,864 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paragon Limited stated it has 7,432 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 47,767 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Beach Counsel Pa invested in 0.29% or 61,510 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company reported 45,401 shares. 1,780 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co owns 92,446 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co stated it has 13,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 600 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Com. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 9,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association has 13,796 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 4,157 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 60,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 170,614 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 132,014 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 15,415 shares. Engaged Cap Limited Com has 16.86M shares. 192,238 are held by Clean Yield Grp. The Ohio-based Mai Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 25,965 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34M.