Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Holding by $5.67 Million; Tenaris (TS) Stake Lifted by Westwood Global Investments Llc

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 4.19 million shares traded or 69.94% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.13 million for 44.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 134,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd stated it has 1,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank And has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 18,241 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Black Creek Inv Mngmt invested in 7.26M shares or 5.73% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 14,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 41,903 shares. 2.22 million are held by State Street. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.38% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eidelman Virant reported 59,400 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 2,364 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 14,248 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.08 million shares valued at $49.19 million was made by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.