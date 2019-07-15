Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose While Engaged Capital Raised Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Holder Water Island Capital Has Boosted Holding

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. It is down 9.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.63. About 2.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co invested in 22,307 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 68,372 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc invested in 6,901 shares. Smith Salley And reported 1,470 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bollard Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,855 shares. Weiss Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,082 shares. Accuvest Global, California-based fund reported 5,416 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Field And Main Savings Bank invested 2.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 73,478 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 19,881 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Forbes J M And Llp holds 3,999 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 72,269 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,527 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.00M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.