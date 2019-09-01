Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake Held by Tradition Capital Management Llc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $450,340

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 42,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69M shares traded or 125.60% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 53,000 shares or 6.98% of all its holdings. Rothschild Corporation Il invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Claar Advisors Limited reported 5,088 shares. Vista Prtnrs Incorporated owns 804 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 13,005 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 631,102 shares. Tompkins Finance has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera Corp accumulated 23,904 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.55% or 98,766 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 45,916 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Sarl has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Management Ltd Liability has invested 14.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 3,866 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.20M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company reported 1.52 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 60,560 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,364 shares. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.65M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 43,723 shares. Thompson Inv Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr B by 13,124 shares to 52,604 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,445 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why I’m (Still) Staying Away From Hain Celestial Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Spoke to Brexit – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Hain Pure Protein – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of Plainville Farms – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.