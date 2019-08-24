Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake Held by Fiduciary Management Inc; Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Raised Holding by $620,200

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.87M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Rev GBP5.97B; 12/04/2018 – Owen Walker: Breaking – BT Pension Scheme agrees to sell majority stake in Hermes in £410m deal to Federated; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pretax Pft GBP872M; 25/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @ChangiAirport bets on startups to create game changers; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – LAUNCHING NEW CONVERGED PRODUCT OFFERINGS TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES, SUPPORT CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND IMPROVE ECONOMIC RETURNS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: BT Group threatens Government with legal challenge over changes to civil service pension scheme that; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Welling Glenn W..

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Ins. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,413 shares to 119,390 shares, valued at $110.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 196,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:HON).