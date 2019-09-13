Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake Has Raised by Paradice Investment Management Llc; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Declined, Sigma Planning Trimmed Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.47. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 106,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.22M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 312,856 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.00M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Communication owns 40,057 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Engaged Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 21.07M shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group Inc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Coatue Mgmt Llc holds 41,529 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 12,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 174,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 36,252 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,205 shares. Alberta Mngmt Corp has 220,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 36,591 shares. Teton Advsr reported 91,600 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 18,565 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares to 52,851 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.92 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

