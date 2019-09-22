Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Its Holding by $562,590; Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Position Maintained by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 3.05M shares traded or 134.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 519,335 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Pamela Kohn as Chief Merchandising Officer – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 47.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34M.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial to Gain From Project Terra, Soft Sales a Woe – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Investor Day Webcast – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Reports Granting of Inducement Award – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria Stock Could Become Cheap Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,225 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 20,434 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 106,260 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 1,162 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 28,203 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 38,953 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Steel Hldg LP holds 0.2% or 25,000 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 265,612 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 15,783 shares stake. Pggm owns 1.89M shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 1.31M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 948,658 shares.