Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose While Engaged Capital Lifted by $117.30 Million Its Position; Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Stake by $748,120 as Market Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.52 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.35M shares traded or 63.83% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 61,707 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Jpmorgan Chase reported 41,903 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 54,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 112 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 132,014 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com reported 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has invested 0.26% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 18,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,023 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,140 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 180,601 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Hain Celestial’s Strategic Efforts Lead to a Turnaround? – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Project Terra to Aid Hain Celestial, Drab FY19 View Hurts – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 12%: What You Need to Know Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Td Asset Management Incorporated has 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 177,639 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.3% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 50,496 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd Co. 15,866 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 376,471 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.06% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 20,104 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 203 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 442 shares. Alleghany Corp De stated it has 1.23M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 15,634 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 32,718 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,258 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).