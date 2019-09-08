Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Northern Trust Decreased Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $2.33 Million; Stock Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 105,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.20M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.37 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.06 million for 44.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

