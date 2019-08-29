Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Cut Its Position; Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $455,455

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.75. About 214,090 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.89 million shares traded or 148.79% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De accumulated 2,560 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.07% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 143,618 shares in its portfolio. 6,328 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 48,164 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 47,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Massachusetts Ma holds 0.05% or 680,762 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Llc stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sun Life accumulated 2,395 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.64% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 12,453 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 2.66M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 421,400 are owned by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Da Davidson reported 2,271 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 34 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 44,393 shares to 60,065 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..