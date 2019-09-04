Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $729,399; Junto Capital Management LP Has Cut Genpact Limited (G) Position as Stock Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 1.31M shares traded or 4.86% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.91 million shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Stargazette.com published: “Your Turn: NYSEGâ€™s proposed rate hikes would only hurt us – Elmira Star-Gazette” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 19,644 shares. New York-based J Goldman & Lp has invested 0.34% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Service Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 637,643 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,444 shares. Axa holds 0% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. 30,544 are owned by Susquehanna International Gru Llp. Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited reported 9,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 185,807 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 0.17% or 269,774 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 81,025 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34M.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 9,470 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 68,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 47,616 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Morgan Stanley has 1.20M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Ocean accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, First Personal Service has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,364 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.22% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 9,300 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 14,166 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 60,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clean Yield holds 192,238 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: DG, BBY, CPB – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Questions Beyond Meat Investors Should Be Asking Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.