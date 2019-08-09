Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Raised Holding; Robotti Robert Has Lowered Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. It closed at $22.14 lastly. It is down 23.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 911,300 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 422 shares. Weber Alan W holds 100,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 99,850 are owned by Shufro Rose Co Lc. 6,002 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited owns 122,477 shares. Indexiq Llc has 0.05% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 119,814 shares. Amer Fincl Group Inc holds 150,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 2.31 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 58,240 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 18,770 shares stake. 1.34 million were reported by Lakewood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company invested in 0% or 221,392 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 112,912 shares. Raging Cap Limited Company owns 3.38 million shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 2,409 shares to 404,433 shares, valued at $52.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 146,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).