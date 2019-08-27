Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Boosted Its Holding by $117.30 Million as Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Its Holding

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 6.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.17 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.08 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.