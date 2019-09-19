Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose While Engaged Capital Upped Holding by $88.36 Million; Barnett & Company Has Increased Western Digital (WDC) Position by $820,620; Shares Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 899,973 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 117,219 shares. Paradice Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.06 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 619,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 1,060 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 144,667 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 79,127 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd owns 1.04M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Steel Prns Lp owns 25,000 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Group Inc has 1.44% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,824 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,114 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management holds 12,289 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.43 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34M was made by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,175 shares to 49,050 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 21,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.12% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 113,193 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 134,316 shares. Archford Capital Strategies stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 1,084 shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 8,778 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 290,282 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 71,007 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J And Lc has 4.42% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.51M shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 1.25 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Company holds 23,933 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Covington Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

