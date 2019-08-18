Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding Held by Nomura Holdings Inc; Qep Res (QEP) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Its Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 979.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 97,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 107,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 835,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.48 million, up from 6.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.56M market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 6.91M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Proxima Cap Ltd Company owns 495,142 shares. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv accumulated 362 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd accumulated 167,625 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com owns 13,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest has 0.04% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 0.01% or 656,691 shares. 815,173 are held by Northern Trust. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc reported 4,250 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 92,000 shares. Pggm Invests holds 1.89 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 83 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 2,140 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 77,631 shares to 25,372 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 653,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – HAIN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Questions Beyond Meat Investors Should Be Asking Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Investor Day Webcast – PRNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Group Inc. Stock Was Down 15%: Here’s What Investors Need To Know – Motley Fool” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial: Why I’m Very Confident In Its Long-Term Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 0.06% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2.57M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 250,901 shares stake. James Inv Rech holds 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 20,345 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 283,710 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Walthausen & Limited Co invested in 0.85% or 837,590 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.08% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Com holds 46,169 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 13,252 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).