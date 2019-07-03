Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding Boosted by Lapides Asset Management Llc; Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Rivulet Capital Increased Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 653,280 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 530,888 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com owns 64,614 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 41,903 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has 0.13% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 41,739 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 213,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Comm owns 177,300 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 16 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 362 shares. Shelton holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 791 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.55% or 1.52 million shares. 107,053 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 27,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 64,296 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.00 million shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $47.34 million.

