Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $901,347; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Its Position

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 11.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 39,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 321,089 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bancorporation holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.31% or 12,721 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Wheatland has 4.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 305,875 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Advsr holds 419,343 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 74,463 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Regions accumulated 1.63 million shares or 2.21% of the stock. Sterling Investment Mngmt reported 33,492 shares stake. Colrain Cap Ltd Company accumulated 42,848 shares or 5.92% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 29,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sanders Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 11.96M shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2019: CLDR, CIEN, MDB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 12%: What You Need to Know Right Now – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WHR, HAIN, R – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Surges: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.