Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 599,688 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 1.97 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 49,811 shares to 784,420 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry Corp (NYSE:KFY) by 97,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,325 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Street invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 8,444 shares. Accuvest stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 2,578 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 745 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Tru Comm reported 386 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Martin Currie has invested 0.25% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prelude Management Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). York Global Limited Liability Company invested in 173,451 shares or 0.79% of the stock. 5,213 were accumulated by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Fourth Video Game ETF Arrives – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Hain Celestial Efforts Lift the Stock’s Performance? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Group Inc. Stock Was Down 15%: Here’s What Investors Need To Know – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of Plainville Farms – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 14,248 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 51,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 13,721 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Port Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Svcs has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0.14% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Panagora Asset Inc owns 2,130 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 33,574 shares. Franklin owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16,634 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,800 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 6,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M.