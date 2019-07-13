Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Lapides Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $729,399; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Has Upped Holding

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 billion, up from 29,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 808,421 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19 million.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,700 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 7,647 shares to 100,462 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,878 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).