Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Engaged Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $538,056

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 808,421 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 52,264 shares to 123,741 shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,917 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34M.