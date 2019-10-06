Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $17.47 Million as Share Value Rose; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Share Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Raised Position by $5.96 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.56 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 267,687 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 831,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 6.42M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.70M, down from 7.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 522,765 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.36M for 47.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 433,752 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $78.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 877,890 shares. Pnc owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 20,434 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 34,861 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 73 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,792 shares. Reilly Financial Limited owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 48 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.66% or 245,300 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 165 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 36,591 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 3.24M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 55 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability stated it has 126,886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 83 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 12,150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 327,275 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 290,103 are owned by Sandler Cap. Principal Fincl, a Iowa-based fund reported 229,772 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0% or 12,600 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 5,813 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 6,356 shares. Daiwa Gru owns 0.08% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 119,440 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 6,904 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 6,900 shares.

