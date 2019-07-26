Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 1.31 38.11 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 85 5.52 N/A 1.46 58.47

Table 1 highlights Hailiang Education Group Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hailiang Education Group Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 0.13 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Hailiang Education Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hailiang Education Group Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 85.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hailiang Education Group Inc. -10.23% 14.29% 48.9% -21.26% -36.22% 0% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -5.78% -4.28% 8.71% 49.13% -8.47% 56.18%

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.