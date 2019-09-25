Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Is At $63.73 Formed Wedge; Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 320,000 shares with $7.33 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.78B valuation. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 30.08M shares traded or 257.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) formed wedge up with $68.19 target or 7.00% above today’s $63.73 share price. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 13,409 shares traded. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) has declined 19.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HLG News: 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018; 09/04/2018 – Hailiang Education- China Hustle Déjà vu; 21/03/2018 – Hailiang Education to Host Earnings Conference Call For the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:30 am ET; 25/05/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2018; 10/04/2018 – HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP – HAILIANG GROUP TO INVEST ABOUT $191 MLN TO BUILD “WUHAN HAILIANG EDUCATION PARK” PURSUANT TO AN AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Hailiang Education Fosters Development in China and Confirms its Asset-Light Strategy; 09/04/2018 – If you are fortunate to get a borrow on Hailiang Education $HLG than you can be short your part of the China Hustle. Same underwriter as $LFIN full story at; 26/04/2018 – ZHEJIANG HAILIANG 002203.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 27.95 PCT Y/Y; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Hailiang International Holdings Ltd; 23/03/2018 – HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$702.4 MLN VS HK$200.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 55,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sageworth Co stated it has 1,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.42 million were accumulated by Electron Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Bancorporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Capital Lp invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 205,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 130 shares. Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership holds 20.03% or 1.70M shares. 68,947 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Moreover, Sachem Head Ltd Partnership has 8.47% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.50 million shares. Hound Prtnrs Llc holds 6.09 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 748,225 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 690,354 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 78 are owned by Country Financial Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 46.39% above currents $10.93 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 16. UBS maintained the shares of PCG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS.

