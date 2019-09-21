Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group Inc. 54 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58 Tarena International Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Demonstrates Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Tarena International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11% Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27%

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Tarena International Inc.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tarena International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Hailiang Education Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tarena International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Tarena International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.04% of Tarena International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6% Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76%

For the past year Hailiang Education Group Inc. had bullish trend while Tarena International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tarena International Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.