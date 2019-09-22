Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group Inc. 54 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. shares and 12.4% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67%

For the past year Hailiang Education Group Inc. had bullish trend while Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.