Hahn Capital Management Upped Sei Investments (WAB) Holding by $79.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Its Position by $367,400

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 18,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 141,456 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 123,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 412,597 shares traded or 62.82% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85B, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.94 million shares traded or 45.55% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 50,177 shares to 389,999 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 29,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,869 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 237,686 shares. Gam Ag invested in 38,294 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pinnacle Ltd Com accumulated 77,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 58 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 41,900 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 131,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd, California-based fund reported 68,660 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 268,397 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 227,655 shares. Donald Smith & reported 172,984 shares stake. Pnc Finance Gp holds 0% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares. Advsr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 343,014 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 83,839 shares.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil’s Best Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Is Perfect For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares to 261,837 shares, valued at $26.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:PXD) by 1,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,918 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.