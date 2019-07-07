Hahn Capital Management Upped Its Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) Stake by $181.02 Million; Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Patrick Industries (PATK) as Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 39 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 7,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 76,372 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 billion, up from 122,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.4. About 269,867 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares to 157,661 shares, valued at $39.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,030 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,874 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 7,843 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.04% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 2,004 were reported by Paloma Mngmt Company. Speece Thorson Capital Grp accumulated 1.77% or 51,152 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp reported 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nordea Inv Ab has 58,330 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fourpoints Managers Sas holds 19,100 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% or 46,691 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn stated it has 0.15% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fenimore Asset Management reported 359,627 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 19.72% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.42 per share. PATK’s profit will be $27.18M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,772 shares to 26,069 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 154,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs accumulated 0% or 8,782 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,211 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 17,417 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Llc owns 28,490 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 44,510 shares. 25 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 5,361 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.73% or 35,097 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% stake. 61 were reported by Parkside Bankshares Tru. Prudential Fincl stated it has 110,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.