Hahn Capital Management Upped Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $10.63 Billion; Share Value Declined; Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 165,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.35 million, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 940,304 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Df Dent & Com, Maryland-based fund reported 7,500 shares. 8,788 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. Metropolitan Life reported 42,118 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 144,138 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Profund Ltd holds 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 14,748 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 8,945 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 28,621 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 72,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 5,044 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6.26 million shares. Prudential holds 871,710 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 617,954 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 58,554 shares to 430,420 shares, valued at $38.66B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) by 58,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,632 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of stock.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northern Trust Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$91.67, Is It Time To Put Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Trust Releases CSR Report – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Northern Trust’s (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 273,050 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $124.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 18,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,260 were reported by First Personal. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. The Missouri-based American Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). 89,844 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Company. Essex Investment Management Com Lc holds 0% or 40 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc invested in 0.07% or 20,660 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Art Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 29,772 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, a Japan-based fund reported 15,007 shares. 8,500 are owned by Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Liberty Cap Management Inc holds 0.25% or 6,254 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 19,563 shares. Conning Inc holds 3,629 shares. 377,636 are owned by Waddell Reed Finance. Cibc World Mkts holds 37,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.